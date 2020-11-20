BJP objects to KCR calling Modi ‘chaiwala’

Party’s State general secretary says comments in bad taste, moves SEC seeking action against Chief Minister

Hyderabad: The BJP on Friday approached the State Election Commission seeking action against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘chaiwala’, a term used by several foreign dignitaries while hailing Indian democracy that facilitates even a tea-vendor to become the Prime Minister of the country.

Seeking appropriate action for a free and fair poll, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, in a letter submitted to the SEC here on Friday, said Chandrashekhar Rao, during a press conference on November 18, had made “abusive and unwarranted” comments against Modi.

“The comments are totally in bad taste and unbecoming of a Chief Minister against the Prime Minister. All the said comments have been widely circulated in print and electronic media,” the complainant said, in a meek tit-for-tat to a legitimate complaint lodged by the TRS earlier in the day against the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for terming Rao as ‘anti-national’ and ‘anti-Hindu’.

The Chief Minister accused the Centre of mismanaging the economy with its policies and destroying PSU’s, the BJP said, adding: “Without any basis, he charged the BJP of focusing on creating communal tensions in the country for political gains. The Chief Minister said the BJP has done tremendous damage to farmers and working class without any iota of truth.”

The BJP alleged that the Chief Minister mocked Modi as a ‘chaiwala’ in a railway station who was trying to sell the Railways itself. “He further accused Modi for not being able to wage war against China and that he is helpless. He further charged that the government at the Centre is resorting to acts of war at the borders but unable to do anything” BJP said.

“All the utterances of the Chief Minister against BJP or the Centre are highly objectionable and unfounded and made with a malafide intention to influence the voters in the GHMC elections,” the BJP said.

