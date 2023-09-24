Vasundhara Raje targets Rajasthan govt over crime against women

By PTI Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Jaipur: Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over crime against women, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said whenever atrocities and injustice reached its peak, women power had to come forward.

“When gods became helpless, the Mother Goddess took the form of Mahishasur Mardini and killed Mahishasura. Women take the form of ‘Chandi’ to protect their self-respect,” Raje said at a ‘Matrushakti Samagam’ programme organised here by Dharma Raksha Samiti.

“Today, news of insults to women is being heard everywhere. Women power is insulted at every step, women are being raped. The situation is so bad that now ‘Matrushakti’ will have to come forward to deal with it,” she said.

Raje said since time immemorial, women have to endure not only physical but also mental torture. “But there is a limit to tolerance”.

The BJP had launched four Parivartan Yatras in Rajasthan. Raje was present at the launch of all four yatras. However, she kept distance from public rallies and other events during these rallies.

The yatras will culminate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s public meeting in Jaipur on Monday.

Raje praised Prime Minister Modi for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which will reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it.

The bill will now require the approval of a majority of state assemblies. It will be implemented after a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on a census which the government has said will be commissioned next year.