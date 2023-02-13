BJP ruled States get lion share in Food Processing Units

BJP-led government at the Centre has sanctioned just 26 projects for setting up of food processing industries under the PMKSY in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

BJP-led government at the Centre has sanctioned just 26 projects for setting up of food processing industries under the PMKSY in the State

Hyderabad: Continuing it’s discriminatory policy against Telangana, the BJP-led government at the Centre has sanctioned just 26 projects for setting up of food processing industries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) in the State, whereas it sanctioned 162 projects in Maharashtra, 81 in Gujarat and 66 in Uttar Pradesh.

This was disclosed by union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel in Rajya Sabha.

He said that his ministry has so far sanctioned 26 projects for setting up of food processing industries in Telangana under various sub-schemes of PMKSY and has released total grants-in-aid of Rs.145.70 crore till January 31 against the approved projects. Though the State had sent 104 proposals, the Centre had approved only 26.

Even neighbouring BJP ruled Karnataka was sanctioned 42 projects for setting up of food processing industries. Interestingly, 66 projects were sanctioned in Andhra Pradesh by the Centre.

The Centre released grants-in-aid of Rs 348.89 crore to Gujarat and Rs. 517.98 crore to Maharashtra for setting up food processing industries, whereas, Telangana was released only Rs 145 crore.