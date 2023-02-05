Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana extends to Supplementary Nutrition Programme funds

While BJP-ruled States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh received huge funds under the programme, the State received very less in comparison.

Hyderabad: The BJP-led union government’s discrimination towards Telangana now extends to allocation of funds under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme of Anganwadi Services.

Since 2016-17, in the last seven years, the Centre has extended Rs.58,247.03 crore to States and union Territories for the Supplementary Nutrition Programme. While BJP-ruled States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh received huge funds under the programme, Telangana received very less in comparison.

In 2022-23, the union government released Rs.252.53 crore to Gujarat under the programme, Madhya Pradesh received Rs.186.01 crore and Karnataka got Rs.106.03 crore while Telangana received Rs.165.21 crore. Similarly, in the last financial year too, Telangana received very less funds compared to BJP-ruled States. In 2021-22, Gujarat received Rs.505.26 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs.553.38 crore, Karnataka got Rs.581.02 crore and Telangana got only Rs.246.80 crore.

These details were shared in the Lok Sabha by union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani in reply to a question raised by Sanganna Amarappa, Jai Siddeshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji and Dr. Umesh G. Jadhav.

Under Anganwadi Services Scheme, a package of services including supplementary nutrition is provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers through the platform of Anganwadi Centres till the child attains six months of age to meet the nutritional standards specified under National Food Security Act 2013. Through the platform of Anganwadi Centres, IFA supplementation is given to pregnant women for at least 100 days.

Multilateral organizations like UNDP and WHO at times conduct studies on various issues relating to women and children. These reports are normally presented to the Ministry for possible follow-up action. However, UNDP or WHO have not shared any report relating to prevalence of malnutrition and undernourishment with the Ministry, the union Minister informed.

She further added that the estimated number of malnourishment and undernourishment among children and women in the country was obtained under National Family Health Survey (NFHS) conducted by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.