BJP Telangana unit to stage silent protest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Even as the BJP-led Central Government appreciates Palle Pragathi programme, which is facilitating a comprehensive development of rural areas, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay claimed rural areas were plagued with several issues in the State. On Monday, union Panchayat Raj Secretary Sunil Kumar complimented Telangana Government on successful implementation of Palle Pragathi programme in all the Gram Panchayats across the State.

Turning a blind eye to these compliments, the State BJP president in an open letter to Sarpanches on Tuesday, said Central Government was extending financial assistance for implementation of different welfare and development programmes in rural areas across the country. “However, in Telangana, the results are not upto the expected level due to State Government’s negligence,” Bandi Sanjay said in the letter. He further accused that under TRS Government, Sarpanches and elected representatives in local bodies were facing lot of inconvenience.

It was time to raise voice against the TRS Government’s attitude towards Sarpanches. To this effect, the BJP unit would be staging a silent protest shortly, he said. The BJP State president said the party would extend all support to the Sarpanches and elected representatives to their programmes against the Government, he said. “Soon after BJP comes to power in Telangana, local bodies in rural areas will be strengthened by extending all support,” said Bandi Sanjay.

