BJP to launch bus yatra in Telangana

By | Published: 6:18 pm

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay here on Thursday said a bus yatra would soon be launched in the State. “We will first start a bus yatra in the New Year and later padayatra in Telangana,” he said while replying to a question posed by media persons at the State party office here. Speaking after joining the prominent leaders from Khammam district into the party, Sanjay said the party would fight against cow slaughter.

He said the BJP was not against the police department but the attitude of a few retired police officials was affecting the image of the department. He accused the police department of booking false cases against party activists, who were trying to protect cows from slaughter.

“Why are police booking false cases against those protecting cows from slaughter? It is the responsibility of the Hindu community to protect cows. We won’t interfere when the police render their duty without any bias,” he said.

Sanjay demanded stern action against the school headmaster, who was arrested by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, for allegedly sexually abusing five girl students at his school. He said several youth from the old city were calling him complaining about the lack of development for the last several years.

“Why is MIM ignoring the development of the old city?” he asked.

