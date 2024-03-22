BJP trying to get political mileage with arrest of opposition leaders: CPI(M)

Published Date - 22 March 2024, 06:10 PM

Nalgonda: CPI(M) state secretariat committee member Julakanti Ranga Reddy on Friday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to gain political mileage in the Lok Sabha elections from the arrests of leaders of opposition parties.

Speaking to the media here, Ranga Reddy alleged that the BJP government was using Enforcement Directorate for arrest of Chief Ministers of other parties and leaders of opposition parties to derive political mileage in the ensuing parliamentary polls. It was also misusing the Governors’ offices to stop laws brought by governments of some states. CPI(M) and CPI would work together for defeat of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that corporate companies have extended electoral bonds worth thousands of crores of rupees to BJP fearing to the raids by ED and Income Tax departments. He alleged that the BJP government has brought CAA into force to get mileage in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had conspired to create clashes between Hindus and muslims by allowing screenng of movie ‘Razakar’.

He felt that a poll alliance among Congress, CPI(M) and CPI would help in controlling BJP in the country. The party district Secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy said that the state government had not opened paddy procurement center even though harvesting of paddy crop began.

Taking it as an advantage, middlemen were looting the farmers by denying remunerative price to the paddy. He urged the state government to extend bonus to the paddy from this crop season as promised to the farmers. Crops in half of the cultivation area dried up in Nalgonda district due to lack of irrigation facility, he added.