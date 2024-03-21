Watch: Armed robbery attempt thwarted in Hyderabad

On noticing it, a woman and her daughter who were in house started shouting for help.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Two armed men made a vain bid to rob a family at Begumpet in the city on Thursday evening. According to the police, the duo entered a house at Paigah colony in Begumpet and threatened the occupants of the house brandishing a pistol.

On hearing the cries for help from the women, the locality people rushed to their rescue and on noticing it, the intruders attempted to flee from the place.

The local people reportedly managed to catch one of them.

The police were informed and they rushed to the spot and took the person into custody. The special teams were formed to nab the other person.

