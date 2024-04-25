Vaddiraju asks BCs to support BRS candidate Nama in Lok Sabha polls

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra appealed to voters and leaders of backward communities to work for the victory of BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao in ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

He said this was an election between a landlord and a farmer’s son.

All BCs should stand united in support of Nageswara Rao. The Congress party was against the BCs, they conspired and removed the former DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam from the office.

Addressing a Yadava Athmeeya Sammelanam here on Thursday Ravichandra reminded that the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given valuable lands to 86 BC castes to build community centres in Hyderabad during his 10-year rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing great injustice to the BC community while claiming to be a BC.

Even though he has held the top post for ten years, Modi has not formed a separate BC ministry at the Centre and not paid attention to the demand of conducting caste census. BRS MPs should be elected if caste census to be conducted, BC and women reservations were to be implemented.

If a strong leader like Nageswara Rao was sent to the Parliament, the rights of the BCs could be protected, he added.

Nageswara Rao asked the BC to work together to elect and send him to Parliament again. He said that he has an unbreakable relationship with the Yadavs and they would not back down if they give their word.

BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudan said that the Yadavs should teach a proper lesson to the Congress, which removed BC leader Nagabhushan from the DCCB chairman post.

The three ministers of the district played a key role in it.