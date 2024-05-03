BJP turning blind eye to safety of women: KTR

In a social media post on X, Rama Rao highlighted how BJP conveniently ignored plight of women in Manipur, Bilkis Bano, women wrestlers and other victims, when it did not benefit them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 05:34 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the BJP, accusing it of turning a blind eye to safety of women in the country and taking sides for benefit of BJP leaders. He ridiculed the BJP’s efforts of promoting “Beti Bachao”.

In a social media post on X, Rama Rao highlighted how BJP conveniently ignored plight of women in Manipur, Bilkis Bano, women wrestlers and other victims, when it did not benefit them. “BJP pattern on how to promote “Beti Bachao”. Turn a blind eye to the plight of women in Manipur. Grant remission to Bilkis Bano rapists and label them “Sanskari Rapists”. Ignore women wrestlers’ complaints and protests against sexual harassment and give ticket to Brij Bhushan’s son. Prajwal Revanna gets a ticket and PM campaigns for him despite the horrendous acts of sexual abuse,” he said.

In another post reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s controversial “jihadi” remarks, the BRS working president wondered if there is an Election Commission in India. “Is the Prime Minister above the law of the land? Is this how free and fair elections are supposed to be conducted?,” he questioned.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi made controversial remarks, claiming that the Congress would change the constitution, snatch Dalit and OBC quotas, give reservation to “jihadi” vote bank. Though the Opposition parties condemned similar remarks by the Prime Minister and filed a complaint with ECI, there has been no action except for issuing notices to BJP national president JP Nadda.

BJP pattern on how to promote “Beti Bachao” ❌ Turn a Blind eye to the plight of Women in Manipur ❌ Grant Remission to Bilkis Bano Rapists & label them “Sanskari Rapists” ❌ Ignore Women wrestlers’ complaints and protests against sexual harassment & give ticket to… pic.twitter.com/ns4OesBU1z — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 3, 2024