BJP turns focus on women voters for LS polls in Telangana

It has been seen in the recent past how welfare schemes or freebies targeted at women have influenced election results, and hence the saffron party has asked its cadres to extensively focus on women voters

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 11 May 2024, 07:12 PM

Hyderabad: With women voters likely to play a crucial role in 13 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana where they outnumber male voters, the BJP has shifted its focus on women voters and has taken up last minute outreach programmes.

Women have the upper hand in Adilabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam constituencies.

It has been seen in the recent past how welfare schemes or freebies targeted at women have influenced election results, and hence the saffron party has asked its cadres to extensively focus on women voters in their respective booths. In addition to existing measures, BJP has been exploring various strategies to attract women voters. The party has been conducting extensive outreach programmes aimed at raising awareness about the party’s schemes.

The BJP women wing members have started an intensive door to door campaign across the State to meet every woman voter. “Most BJP workers from the panchayats to district levels have been tasked with a ‘door to door’ campaign to polarise women voters. A sea of workers have been engaged in conducting “door to door” campaigns to reach out to women voters with the “Modi Ki Guarantee” mentioned in the party manifesto on women with works so far done for them in the last ten years,”a BJP leader said.

The BJP is banking on the Women’s Reservation Bill, free domestic gas cylinders and schemes like Ujjwala Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

Among the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, Nizamabad has 90,953 more female voters than men. As per Election Commission data, there are 3,30,21,735 registered voters in the State till February this year and of them 1,65,87,221 are female, 1,64,31,777 are males and 2,737 are third gender voters. There are 1,55,444 more women than male voters and this number will rise further by the time polling is held.