BJP violates ECI orders, hold press conference ahead of Huzurabad bypoll

Karimnagar/Warangal: The BJP is at it again. Notwithstanding the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP leaders on Friday made futile attempts to address a press conference at Huzurabad and later at Warangal. When the police restrained them from conducting the press conference, they blamed the State government and accused it of suppressing their voice.

- Advertisement -

On Friday, the office of BJP candidate Eatala Rajender sent a message to all media personnel informing that he would address a press conference at Madhuvani Gardens in Huzurabad at 11 am. However, he shifted his press conference venue to Gayatri Grand Hotel in Warangal at 1 pm, after the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of Huzurabad by-polls, has instructed print and electronic media not to cover press conferences and other political programmes organised by political leaders during the silent period of 72 hours.

The Committee informed that as per the ECI guidelines, political leaders and star campaigners should not organise press conferences or interviews during the silent period in the areas where the model code was in force. The media organisations were advised against providing coverage to press meets or interviews organised by political leaders and interviews of campaigners.

Upon his arrival at Gayatri Grand Hotel in Warangal, the police tried to intervene and advised him against holding a press conference. Though the media were informed about the press conference at 1 pm, Rajender claimed that he was there only to have his lunch. When the police restricted him to a room at the hotel, senior BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy addressed the press conference and alleged that the State government was using the police force to suppress their voice.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .