BJP will be shown the door, says KTR

This was particularly after the BJP launched a campaign to chant Hanuman Chalisa in protest against Congress party's assurance in its manifesto in the Karnataka elections that Bajrang Dal will be banned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:27 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its communally driven politics and rampant corruption, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) exuded confidence that the saffron party would be shown the door in the next elections.

Reacting sharply to a tweet on BJP Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje participating in a programme in Karnataka to recite Hanuman Chalisa, BRS working president tweeted “Five years of Double Engine and Nothing to show in terms of performance and Delivery to people.

Intellectually Bankrupt and Outrageously Corrupt BJP will be shown the door,”

The State unit of BJP is also conducting a programme to chant Hanuman Chalisa at Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally in the city in protest against the Congress party’s reported announcement to ban Bajrang Dal.