BJP leaders call on Ponguleti in Khammam

Sources said former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would join the saffron party soon in the presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

BJP leaders held a meeting with former MP P Srinivas Reddy in Khammam on Thursday

Khammam: Giving strength to rumors that former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was likely to join BJP, the saffron party’s leaders including Etala Rajendar had a luncheon meeting with the former MP.

Rajendar, who heads the party’s committee that oversees the joining of leaders of other parties, former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunadan Rao and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were among those who had a meeting with Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Srinivas Reddy and Krishna Rao said they would take a decision on their political future after consulting their followers and the feedback from the public. Taking a decision overnight was not possible. The discussions with BJP were in the early stages and the party leaders had laid out their conditions, they said, adding that they had invitations from not just the BJP and Congress, but other political parties as well.

Rajender said he was hoping that Srinivas Reddy and Krishna Rao would take the right decision soon and that the BJP was willing to work with them. Sources said they were likely to join the saffron party soon in the presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Both Srinivas Reddy and Krishna Rao were recently suspended from the BRS for anti-party activities.