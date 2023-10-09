| Bjp Will Have Zero Tolerance On Corruption In Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

BJP will have zero tolerance on corruption in Rajasthan: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the BJP will have zero tolerance on corruption, terrorism and appeasement on forming the next government in Rajasthan.

By PTI Published Date - 10:29 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Jaipur: Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday said the BJP will have zero tolerance on corruption, terrorism and appeasement on forming the next government in Rajasthan.

The former Union minister has been named as the party candidate from Jaipur’s Jhotwara seat in the first list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

He also targeted the Congress government over a range of issues, including corruption and paper leaks.

Rathore said the BJP will contest the elections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s face and will deliver good governance.

“We will bring governance in Rajasthan in line with PM Modi’s image. We will have zero tolerance on terrorism, appeasement and corruption,” he told reporters.

He said corruption was at its peak and five years of the youths were wasted during the Congress rule.

“The Congress could not give an investment-friendly environment. Paper leaks happened 18 times. The chief minister was only busy in image building through advertisements,” he said.

The BJP MP said the Congress government did not deliver on the ground except making announcements.

When asked about the BJP fielding MPs in Assembly elections, Rathore said the party will win with a thumping majority and will form the government.