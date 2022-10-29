BJP’s covert operation triggers criticism from across country

Cutting across party lines, leaders are pulling up the BJP for its cheap tactics and anti-democratic values.

Hyderabad: The BJP’s covert operation of buying four TRS MLAs in Telangana is triggering nation-wide criticism, besides fuelling the demand to investigate the involvement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the entire episode.

Cutting across party lines, leaders are pulling up the BJP for its cheap tactics and anti-democratic values. The leaders found fault with the BJP for its defection politics and topping democratically elected governments.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of running a gang to purchase MLAs from opposition parties and pulling down the government. This was nothing but mockery of democracy and there cannot be anything dangerous than this trend, he said.

Demanding that Shah should be immediately arrested and interrogated over the source and the location of Rs.1,075 crore to purchase 43 MLAs, the MP told the media in New Delhi on Saturday, and also shared a video of his demands on Twitter.

Reacting strongly to a post on Twitter over the leaked audio from the conversation of the accused with TRS MLA Rohit Reddy, film actor Prakash Raj also responded. Qoute-tweeting another tweet on the audio clip, Prakash Raj’s tongue-in-cheek question was: “Are they selling political safety condoms #justasking.”

