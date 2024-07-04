Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy likely to meet PM Modi, Shah

He is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is also likely to meet the Prime Minister

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 11:27 AM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — File picture

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is in New Delhi, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday afternoon. He is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka flew to New Delhi from Hyderabad early in the day.

Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also likely to meet the Prime Minister on Thursday. The Chief Minister had met AICC leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Telangana in charge Deepa Dasmunshi in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss Cabinet expansion, appointment of new Pradesh Congress Committee president and other issues.

Sources in the Congress party, claimed that there was not much of discussion over the Cabinet expansion and appointment of new PCC president. However, it is learnt that the AICC leadership was not convinced with the Chief Minister’s recommendations over cabinet berths to a few leaders.

This apart, a few senior leaders had raised objections over the probables list prepared by the Chief Minister. Considering all these factors, the AICC leadership had put the Cabinet expansion and other issues on hold.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who is continuing his visit to the national capital, is likely to meet the Prime Minister in the afternoon. Apart from seeking allocation of funds and approvals for different projects to the State in the Union Budget, he is expected to take up a few pending issues with the Prime Minister.

Last week, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues were in New Delhi for five days. During their stay, they had met a few Union Ministers to allot a few projects, besides releasing funds. In an informal chit chat with media persons, the Chief Minister had said that he would meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.