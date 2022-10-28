BJP’s horse-trade: Second audio reveals BJP’s plan to topple TRS government

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:23 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: Hours after one audio clip came out in the public on how Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma alias Swamiji, and Nandakumar were discussing to get four TRS MLAs into the BJP fold, a second audio clip too has surfaced, this time with more evidence on how the BJP was planning to topple the TRS government, with Home Union Minister Amit Shah himself being involved in the conspiracy.

Both the audio clips have turned the tables once again against the BJP, revealing the grandiose plans of BJP to topple the TRS government, with the beginnings to be made before the Munugode bypoll.

In the 27-minute second clip, the person Nandakumar addresses as Swamiji, said to be Ramachandra Bharati or Simhayaji, is heard saying that the State leadership of the BJP was being by-passed, with the Centre directly handling the deal. Most of the discussion revolves around getting Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy before the Munugode by-poll, with Swamiji saying Rs.100 crore was not a problem and that the BJP was ready to invest anything to get sitting MLAs.

The most crucial revelation comes when Swamiji talks about himself and BJP national general secretary BL Santosh discussing the matter with Amit Shah, who tells them it would not be good to go to Hyderabad if it was for ‘one or three’. “Let them come to Delhi,” is what Shah told them, says the Swamiji, who adds that once Rohit Reddy resigns, within one month, “he” (K Chandrashekhar Rao) would dissolve the government. “It will collapse,” he says.

Assuring that he would bring ‘Tushar’ to meet Nandakumar and Rohit Reddy, before taking them to Santosh, Swamiji says payment is not an issue, that the Centre is completely in favour of the deal, which was they had approved the payment and that, “if this is completed, the government is gone.”

The conversation also reveals that the BJP is already pulling strings in Delhi, where “43” are ready to come.

The Swamiji also assures Central security to those joining the party.