Audio clip of conversation between Swamy and TRS MLAs on joining BJP comes out

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:08 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: An audio clip of a phone conversation on the BJP‘s covert operation involving TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and accused Ramachandra Bharathi and Nanda Kumar over the deal has come out.

In the 13-minute phone conversation, it is clearly evident that Ramachandra Bharathi was speaking to the TRS MLA and insisting on joining the party before the Munugode bypoll, scheduled on November 3.

The name BL Santosh, whom the Swamy calls the RSS national organising secretary is repeating mentioned in the conversation, which also says that the move has clearance from the “highest” level. Numbers One and Two are also mentioned, though without taking names.

In the conversation, Ramachandra Bharathi is heard asking the TRS MLA on the number of other TRS leaders likely to join the party.

“We need qualified leaders for us” he says, adding that all ‘aspects’ would be taken care of and not to worry.

He further asks the TRS MLA not to speak for long over phone. The Swamy also insists on meeting the TRS MLA after October 25, citing health issues.

Interrupting the conversation, another accused Nanda Kumar is heard of scheduling the meeting after October 25, citing the solar eclipse.