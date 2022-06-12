BJP’s divisive politics posing threat to India’s social integration: Bhatti

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka speaking to the public at Remedicharla of Yerrupalem mandal in Khammam district on Sunday.

Khammam: The BJP’s divisive politics have been posing a threat to the nation’s socio-cultural integrity, stated CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

The saffron party’s promotion of provocative religious hatred to retain power in a country with different religions, States and cultures leading to unrest and separatism. It was not good for the country’s constitution, democracy and world peace, he noted.

Vikramarka, speaking to the media at Remedicharla village of Yerrupalem mandal in the district on Sunday as part of his ‘People’s March’, called on the nationalist secular parties to put aside their political differences and unite in the interest of the country to fight against the BJP.

Otherwise the parties would indirectly be supporting the BJP, which was dividing the country. As the Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were attacking the BJP’s sectarian policies, the Centre was harassing them using the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Both the Central and State governments were acting too dictatorially. The governments were trying to stifle the voices of the opposition parties for questioning their anti-people policies, the Congress leader complained.

He suggested that the rulers should realise that respecting democracy means respecting the opposition. He informed that he would take part in a protest in front of the ED office on June 13 to protest against the BJP’s vindictive politics.

Vikramarka sought to know why the TRS leadership was so worried about the snap elections in the State. Does the TRS fear that the BJP government at the Centre would dissolve the State Assembly or the TRS would dissolve its own government, he questioned.

Congress was ready to face elections whenever they were conducted and the Congress would come to power in the coming elections, the CLP leader hoped adding that the YSR Telangana party led by YS Sharmila could not harm the Congress.