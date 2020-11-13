Blankets distributed to tribals in Asifabad

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Superintendent of Police YVS Sudheendra underlined the need for education among tribal children

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Additional Superintendent of Police YVS Sudheendra distributed blankets sponsored by Rajan Raja, an NRI, to tribals in Gopera village in Tiryani mandal on Friday. He was accompanied by DSP Accheshwar Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudheendra underlined the need for education among tribal children. He requested the ethnic tribes must send their wards to school and to focus on development. He opined that growth of a region could be achieved with education. He requested them to share information of strangers with policemen. He later dined along with the tribals.

Rebbena Inspector Satheesh, Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao, his counterpart from Lingapur Madhukar and Gopera Sarpanch Athram Bheemrao were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .