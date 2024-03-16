Blast in spare parts factory in Haryana’s Rewari, 40 injured

Many of the wounded were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari and some were referred to hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram, said police.

By PTI Updated On - 16 March 2024, 09:33 PM

Rewari: Around 40 workers were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries following a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera here on Saturday, said police.

No casualty was reported yet, a senior officer said.

The incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.