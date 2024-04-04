Health of injured workers in Sangareddy blast critical at Yashoda Hospitals

The first patient, a 34-year-old worker sustained severe burn injuries of the left upper limb and multiple burns on the chest and the legs. The patient also had penetrating injuries on the chest wall due to the blast.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 12:10 PM

Hyderabad: The health condition of the three workers, who were injured in a blast at a chemical plant in Sangareddy on Wednesday and are undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospitals Hitec City, continues to remain critical.

He underwent an emergency surgery where in debridement was done for the left upper limb and the multiple sharp objects were removed from his body, he is on ventilator support and his condition is critical.

The second patient (aged 37 years) was admitted with severe traumatic brain injury with multiple bilateral haemorrhagic contusions this patient also sustained with grade III facial burn and upper body this patient also had multiple laceration wounds on the body he is on ventilator support vitals are stable under the treatment of neuro surgery and plastic surgery team.

The third patient (aged 24 years) sustained lacerated wound on the left upper limb and mild injury to the brain the patient is conscious vitals are stable and he is under observation in ICU.

“We are ensuring that all the necessary treatment is being done for the patient,” Dr. M. Ravi Kiran, COO (Medical Services) Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec city in a medical bulletin said.