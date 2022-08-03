Bluecopa raises Rs 18 cr from T-Fund, Blume Ventures and other investors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:35 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Startup innovation enabler T-Hub co-invested finance operations automation platform Bluecopa through its T-Fund along with Blume Ventures and other investors. Bluecopa, which gives real-time view of key performance indicators, manages business planning, scenario modelling, and variance analysis, raised $2.3 million (about Rs 18 crore) in this seed funding round.

T-Fund is a co-investment fund, which invests across sectors alongside established angels, angel networks, and venture capitalists. T-Hub is the investment manager and will formulate investment and business development strategies for this fund.

In addition to the funds, T-Hub will connect Bluecopa with mentors and industry experts for its market strategy. The startup will also gain access to T-Hub’s innovation ecosystem to engage with potential clients, corporate and investor connections. Bluecopa will use the funds to enhance the platform’s capabilities, hire talent, and grow the company’s consumer base.

“We believe Bluecopa has an opportunity to transform the fintech landscape with its automation solution,” said M Srinivas Rao, T-Hub CEO.

“There is an increasing dependency on data teams, expensive and complex tools to understand business drivers. This is a problem in high transaction volume industries such as e-commerce, logistics and financial services. Solving these aspects can increase sales by 20 per cent and profitability by 30 per cent. Bluecopa supports the finance community to reduce time on decision cycles,” said Buddhavarapu Satya Prakash, Co-founder of Bluecopa.

