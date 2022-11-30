Body of unidentified man found near Sangareddy

Sangareddy: The body of an unidentified man was found on the outskirts of Tallapally village of Sangareddy Mandal on Wednesday evening.

Police said the man, who was believed to be aged between 30 and 35 years, was clad only in a brown pair of underwear. A photograph of the body has been circulated to all nearby villages and police stations for identification. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem.

The Sangareddy police have registered a case.