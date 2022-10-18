Boeing to work with MIDHANI to develop raw material

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Boeing India announced on Tuesday that it will assess and collaborate with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) to develop raw material for standard aerospace parts and components in India.

Indigenous availability of special aerospace materials and alloys has been identified as crucial for creating a self-reliant aerospace and defence industry in India. The availability of essential aerospace materials is the first step in securing the supply chain.

“Public Sector Units are an important part of Boeing’s supply chain footprint in India. The potential collaboration with MIDHANI will strengthen Boeing’s supply base and increase material sourcing options from India,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

“This would be a key step in building our India supply chain – from raw material sourcing to supplying a finished product. It will further our commitment for bolstering India’s growing aerospace and defence ecosystem,” he added.

“We are excited about the prospect of partnering with Boeing on raw materials for the aerospace industry. This sits well with our plans to collaborate with multinational institutions and companies to strengthen our capabilities for producing critically advanced technology products here in India,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, MIDHANI.