Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 crore; case registered against three

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was allegedly duped of Rs 1.55 crore by three persons who asked him to invest in an event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was allegedly duped of Rs 1.55 crore by three persons who asked him to invest in an event and film production firm promising good returns but used the money for themselves, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the actor’s chartered accountant filed a complaint against the trio in the MIDC police station in Andheri east, an official said.

According to the complaint, the three accused, including a film producer, were business partners of the actor and had asked him to invest money in an event and film production firm, he said.

The actor invested Rs 1.55 crore in the project but the accused persons used the invested money for themselves, he said. The actor’s wife was also a partner in the firm, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the three under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating), he said.

The probe in the case is underway, he added.