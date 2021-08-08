Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wraps up Dhaakad

Kangana wrote, “it’s a wrap for our incredible director of action @dokkaebi530 #Dhaakad @razylivingtheblues,” the team was having a party on the terrace.

By | Published: 5:04 pm

Hyderabad: Actor Kangana Ranaut who these days is busy shooting for the movie ‘Dhaakad’ took to her instagram page and posted a status thanking her Korean team who were working for the movie.

Kangana wrote, “it’s a wrap for our incredible director of action @dokkaebi530 #Dhaakad @razylivingtheblues,” the team was having a party on the terrace.

The movie is helmed by Filmmaker Razneesh Razy hai.

Kangana shared a picture where she got clicked in gray jeans and a top and shows a tattoo on the neck. Kangana captioned the picture, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise inspite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad

In the movie, she plays the role of Agent Agni and the film recently wrapped the shoot in Budapest. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta .