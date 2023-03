Bollywood celebs mourn actor-director Satish Kaushik’s demise

Actor-director Satish Kaushik was last seen at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Holi party in Mumbai, where he was being his usual smiling self, his very presence a source of joy for others.

By IANS Published Date - 10:00 AM, Thu - 9 March 23

Breaking the news of Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise, Anupam Kher poured his feelings into his tweet: “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Kangana Ranaut was also one of the first Bollywood celebrities to take to social media to express the feelings of a number of others when she tweeted: “Woke up to this horrible news. He was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man. I loved directing him in ‘Emergency’. He will be missed. Om Shanti!”

Sonu Sood, highlighting the goodness of Satish Kaushik, said: “When I came to Mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave a few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always.”

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote: “I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life. He will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admirers. My deepest condolences to his family members.”

In another heartfelt message, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you.”

Acclaimed screenwriter Raja Sen summed up Satish Kaushik’s life beautifully in his tribute: “He wrote, he directed, and he tickled us unforgettably. Satish Kaushik has tragically left us, but his work will live on and on. What characters, what comic timing, what poignancy, what lines … Salaam, Satish ji. You are an inspiration. Smile on.”