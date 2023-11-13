Bollywood meets Balayya: Ranbir Kapoor joins aha’s talk show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’

Get ready for an unforgettable episode that promises to elevate the entertainment quotient to new heights!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:18 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: Aha’s popular talk show, ‘Unstoppable with NBK’, has not only captivated audiences with its innovative format but also garnered widespread acclaim. Renowned as the top-rated talk show on IMDb, this show is now gearing up to host none other than the Bollywood superstar, Ranbir Kapoor, adding an extra layer of star power and anticipation to the already stellar lineup.

Get ready for an unforgettable episode that promises to elevate the entertainment quotient to new heights!

Launched with grandeur and hosted by the charismatic Nandamuri Balakrishna, the talk show made its dazzling debut on November 4, 2021. Since then, it has soared to unprecedented heights, claiming the throne as aha’s most-watched show, amassing a staggering 550 million streaming minutes and leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.

The inaugural season boasted a star-studded roster including the likes of Vijay Deverkonda, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, and Mohan Babu.

Building on the triumph of its initial success, the stage was set ablaze with the inclusion of political heavyweights such as former Chief Ministers Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Kiran Kumar Reddy. The lineup of star-studded episodes extended to include Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Darling Prabhas, seamlessly blending the realms of politics and entertainment.

The second season not only surpassed expectations but also reached unprecedented heights by marking a new milestone in OTT history with over 850 million streaming minutes overall.

As the show continues its meteoric ascent, it has now become the epicentre of star-studded moments, drawing the attention of Bollywood luminaries who are eager to grace its stage. In a groundbreaking development, the show is set to welcome none other than the Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, alongside the enchanting Rashmika Mandanna and the visionary director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Brace yourselves for an extraordinary episode, as these luminaries’ step into the spotlight to promote their upcoming cinematic spectacle, ‘Animal’, promising an unforgettable fusion of talent, charisma, and entertainment that transcends boundaries and sets a new standard for talk show brilliance. Get ready to witness the magic unfold on the grand stage of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’.

…