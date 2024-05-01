Hyderabad: Trader stabbed to death defending phone from robbers

The man Sanaullah (24), a resident of Muradnagar did business on roadside at Gudimalkapur.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 May 2024, 10:23 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A trader who tried to resist two robbers from snatching his mobile phone was stabbed to death on Tuesday night at Gudimalkapur.

The man Sanaullah (24), a resident of Muradnagar did business on roadside at Gudimalkapur.

On Tuesday around midnight, two people came to Sanaullah and tried to snatch away his mobile phone and when he resisted the duo took out a knife and repeatedly stabbed him. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, said.

The Gudimalkapur police registered a case and are investigating