Cyberabad police seize Rs. 1.06 Cr in cash during vehicle checks

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Tuesday seized Rs. 1 06 crores cash during vehicle checking at different places in the city.

The SOT (Medchal) Team seized Rs. 74. 29 lakh cash at Dundigal, Shamirpet and Rajendranagar, the SOT (Balanagar) Team seized Rs. 2.62 lakh, SOT (Rajendranagar) seized Rs. 22.30 lakh and SOT (Madhapur) team seized Rs. 7.08 lakhs.

The seized amount was handed over to local police for further action.