Bonalu celebrations organised at Gitanjali Devshala school

Gitanjali Devshala organised Bonalu celebration for its students at a virtual assembly organised recently. Teachers explained the importance of the festival saying that the festival is celebrated usually during Ashada Masam that falls in July/August. Special poojas are performed for goddess Yellamma during the first and last day of the festival. The festival is considered as a form of thanksgiving to the Goddess after the fulfillment of vows.

The little devotees from pre-primary, who were dressed in their traditional best, offered their Bonam to the Mother Goddess by decorating the Bonam. Using neem leaves for Bonam gave it an authentic look. Children were excited to watch the story behind this tradition and also enjoyed dancing to the beats of the festive songs. It was a treat to the eyes of the online audience who appreciated the little ones for the colourful performance.

