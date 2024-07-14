Bonalu festival celebrated in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 06:41 PM

Women present Bonam to Pochamma deity as part of Bonalu festival celebrated in Mancherial on Sunday

Mancherial: The annual Bonalu festival was celebrated on a colorful note at Pochamma temple on Ramuni cheruvu or irrigation tank at Janmabhuninagar here Sunday.

Devotees from several parts of the town thronged the temple and offered special prayers by forming serpentine queue lines.

Women dressed in the best offered bonam or sacred dish made of rice and jaggery to the deity to thank the goddess for their well-being as part of the festival.

Some devotees sacrificed chickens and broke coconuts.

Girls and women danced to drumbeats while the women carried the bonam till the temple in a procession which wound through different colonies of Janmabhuminagar.

The devotees cooked food under the trees and had lunch along with their family members and friends on the bund of the irrigation tank.