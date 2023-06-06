Bonalu festival: Temples in Hyderabad told to apply for financial aid

After the State was formed, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered financial assistance even to the temples that are not under the purview of the Endowments Department, said Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday holding a meeting in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Bonalu festival, the State government has released Rs 15 crore to provide financial assistance to various temples in the city and members of the temple committees should hand over the applications to the authorities as soon as possible to get assistance.

The announcement was made by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday after holding a meeting here with officials of various State government departments. “After the State was formed, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered financial assistance even to the temples that are not under the purview of the Endowments Department,” he said.

Previous year, financial assistance was given to 3,039 temples in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. This year too, the funds have been released and the State government will also present pattu sarees in 26 temples as a part of Bonalu celebrations.

“Lakhs of people visit temples during the Bonalu festival and elaborate arrangements are being made for its smooth conduct under the auspices of the State government in coordination with various departments,” said the Minister.

The Bonalu festival at Golconda will be celebrated on June 22 and it will be followed by Secunderabad Mahankali Bonalu on July 9 and Old City Bonalu on July 16.

