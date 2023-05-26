Telangana govt allocates 15 cr for Ashada Bonalu festivities

26 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government has allocated Rs 15 crore for the annual Ashada Bonalu festivities which this year commence on June 22.

The Bonalu festival at Golconda on June 22 will be followed by Secunderabad Mahankali Bonalu on July 9 and Rangam on July 10, festivities in the old city on July 16 and culminating with processions jointly organsied by temples in the city on July 17.

A meeting to review the arrangements for Bonalu was held by the Ministers, T.Srinivas Yadav and A.Indrakaran Redy along with Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari, Mayor, Vijayalaxmi, Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, officials from different departments and representatives of temple committees.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said Ashada Masam Bonalu and Mahankali Jatara were very special for Telangana and after State formation, the Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao has declared Bonalu as a State Festival.

Arrangements for smooth conduct of the festivities in the city would be put in place with coordination between various departments. “Lakhs of devotees participate in these festivities and following the Chief Minister’s instructions, all arrangements will be made to ensure the devotees do not face any hardships,” Srinivas Yadav said. The Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam would be held on June 20.

Endowments Minister, Indrakaran Reddy said a meeting was held with officials and temple committee members to discuss various aspects of the festivities. “The festivities would be held in a grand manner with active participation of all,” he added.

Bonalu festivities:

* Golconda Bonalu – June 22

* Secunderabad Bonalu – July 9,

* Rangam – July 10

* Old City Bonalu – July 16

* Processions jointly by temples – July 17