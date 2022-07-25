Bonalu procession in Hyderabad ends on a peaceful note

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: As the clouds cleared up and the rains stopped for the day, a large number of people participated in the Bonalu procession taken out from Lal Darwaza in the old city on Monday. The procession culminated on a peaceful note under the watchful eyes of around 4,500 policemen.

The elephant procession from the Akkanna Madanna temple started from Hari Bowli. The pachyderm carrying the ghatam passed through Haribowli, Sudha Talkies, Nagulchinta and joined the main procession. It passed Charminar at 7 pm.

Around 26 ghatam processions including that of the Simhavahini Mahankali Lal Darwaza temple passed through Lal Darwaza, Shahalibanda, Charminar Pathergatti and Nayapul and ended at a temple in the River Musi.

The trucks carrying the ghatams were fully decorated on various themes and in view of the grand celebrations plans of Independence Day next month, several themes revolved around patriotism.

The grand procession was taken out after a gap of two years due to Covid restrictions. En route, several local groups and political parties had set up stages to welcome the procession. At several places, water and food distribution points were set up by different local social groups.

Folk artists from various parts of the State entertained the crowds on the procession route with their art forms.

Senior police officials monitored the procession from different points. Around 4,500 policemen from City Armed Reserve, Commissioner’s Task Force, Rapid Action Force and other units were deployed along procession routes.

The R&B department took up barricading works on the roadsides while the GHMC and TSSPDCL put up additional streetlights and focus lights for the convenience of the people. The police were monitoring the procession from the command and control room at the Hyderabad CP office.