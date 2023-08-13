| Boney Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Pay Tribute To Sridevi On Her Birth Anniversary

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor pay tribute to Sridevi on her birth anniversary

By ANI Published Date - 10:50 AM, Sun - 13 August 23

Mumbai: Producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor on Sunday remembered late actor Sridevi on the occasion of their 60th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Boney dropped a throwback picture with his late wife and captioned it, “Happy birthday,”followed by multiple red-heart emoticons.

The picture features Boney hugging Sridevi as she looked away from the camera.

Khushi, on the other hand, dropped a throwback picture from her childhood days with her mother on her Instagram stories which she captioned, “Happy Birthday Mama.”

 The adorable snap featured Khushi along with Janhvi and their mother Sridevi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she’s known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’ and ‘English Vinglish’, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was ‘Mom’, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

His next production is Ajay Devgn’s sports biopic film ‘Maidaan’ in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Talking about Khushi’s work front, Khushi will be sharing screen space alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in ‘The Archies’. Created by Zoya Akhtar‘, ‘The Archies’ is coming soon on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book. However, the release date is not revealed yet.

Zoya recently unveiled the film’s teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a “hill station,” a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain.