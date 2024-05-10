Bonus for paddy farmers from next Kharif marketing season: Uttam

"We will take steps to see that paddy from outside the State was not allowed into the market," he said, adding that the the promise of crop loan waiver up to Rs.2 lakh would be implemented on or before August 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 08:00 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday that the State government would be implementing the party’s promise to offer a bonus of Rs.500 per quintal of paddy purchased from farmers with effect from the next Kharif marketing season.

Talking to the media at Basheerbagh Press Club, he said the government had already worked out the expenditure involved in extending the bonus to the paddy farmers. Paddy production would vary from season to season. The government would ensure that every farmers benefited from the initiative.

Also Read Farmers decry lack of basic amenities paddy procurement centres in Mancherial

“We will take steps to see that paddy from outside the State was not allowed into the market,” he said, adding that the the promise of crop loan waiver up to Rs.2 lakh would be implemented on or before August 15.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already given his commitment to the implementation of the loan waiver and the government would fulfil it by all means, he said.

New ration cards would be issued after the parliamentary polls. A decision to this effect was already taken by the State cabinet, but could not be implemented immediately due to election code.

The government would put in place a robust financial system very soon to ensure that every commitment given to the people was fulfilled, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, adding that a cabinet subcommittee constituted with the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, D Sridhar Babu and himself, was already working in the direction of mobilizing resources to go ahead with the implementation of the promises made to the people, he added.

He reiterated that the Congress party would give a stable government for the next five years. “We are working as a well knit team under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramaka. There is no threat to the State government,” he said.