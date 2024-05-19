Farmer tries to set paddy on fire in Jagtial

Sandeep, who was waiting for his turn for almost one month, took this decision after being frustrated with the officials not even weighing his paddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 09:08 PM

Jagtial: Vexed over the indifferent attitude of officials in purchasing his paddy, a farmer Sandeep tried to set his crop ofire by pouring diesel in Gopalraopet IKP centre in Jagtial mandal on Sunday.

However, other farmers foiled his attempt when he tried to put the paddy on fire.

A video of Sandeep carrying diesel in a bottle, pouring it all over the crop and other farmers preventing him went viral on various social platforms.

Pouring his troubles before the media, Sandeep said he had brought his paddy to the centre on April 22 and the crop got normal moisture on May 3.

Though he was requesting officials, they were delaying the procurement, he said. Officials then told him that they would weigh his crop on Sunday, but did not. Vexed over this, he decided to set his crop on fire. It was the responsibility of officials to finalize rice mills and arrange lorries to shift the crop.

However, farmers were asked to get clearance from rice mills and arrange lorries, he alleged, adding that 70 percent of the crop was not purchased in the village, he said.