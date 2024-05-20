| Fish Prasadam To Be Distributed In Hyderabad On June 8

‘Fish Prasadam’ to be distributed in Hyderabad on June 8

Every year, the Bathini family distributes fish prasadam to people suffering from asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 03:23 PM

Hyderabad: The annual ‘Fish Prasadam’ will be distributed to the public on June 8, by the Bathini family at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally.

Every year, the Bathini family distributes fish prasadam to people suffering from asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Like every year, this time too, they have decided to continue the distribution on the occasion of the auspicious Mrigasira Karte, which falls on June 8.

As an annual ritual, the family after performing a special puja at the ancestral house of the Bathini family at Doodhbowli, it would distribute the fish prasadam.

In 2023, about two lakh people were administered the fish prasadam. This year, the organisers are expecting an increase in the number.

They have requested authorities concerned to ensure adequate arrangements are made for the convenience of the public.