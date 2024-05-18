Revanth Reddy discusses NDSA interim report on Medigadda

The Chief Minister sought the details and recommendations suggested by the NDSA in its interim report submitted to the government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 09:11 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In the wake of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) submitting its interim report on the Medigadda barrage and the monsoon set to commence within a month, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said measures to be taken up would have to be discussed in the cabinet.

Whether repairs should be taken up or exploration of any other alternative measures to prevent further damage should be discussed with Irrigation officials, he said at a meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials from the department here on Saturday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought the details and recommendations suggested by the NDSA in its interim report submitted to the government.

The NDSA had submitted the interim report to the State government on the temporary repairs and restoration measures to be undertaken at Medigadda and Sundilla barrages. Uttam Kumar Reddy explained all the key aspects and recommendations in the NDSA report to the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

The NDSA had pointed out that in 2019 a threat to the barrages surfaced. Even if repairs and restoration measures were undertaken, threat possibilities to the project cannot be ruled out, the Minister said citing the NDSA report.

The Chief Minister said as the Cabinet meeting on Saturday was not conducted all these crucial issues could not be discussed.

“We will have to conduct a field inspection of Medigadda, Sundilla and the pump houses set up there,” Revanth Reddy said.