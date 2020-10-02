Boom barrier: Another step to make Hussain Sagar pristine

HMDA planning to install ‘boom barrier’ to prevent floating trash into the water body

Hyderabad: Intensifying its conservation efforts for the Hussain Sagar, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is working on installing a floating boom barrier at the Picket nala to arrest flow of floating trash into the lake.

To this effect, a tripartite agreement has been signed between the HMDA, WRI India and DESMI to install the boom barrier for cleaning up floating solid waste from the Picket drain near Hussain Sagar (KIMS pond area) as a pilot demonstration project, tweeted MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

The idea is to arrest the entry of floating waste into the lake. The boom barrier will be partially floating on the water surface and beneath as well. The boom barrier will be installed at a strategic location to stop the floating material and later the accumulated waste will be collected and dumped into dumper bins through an automatic conveyor belt. The exercise of clearing the accumulated waste will be taken up every two to three days.

DESMI is a Denmark based company and has rich expertise in dealing with marine cleaning issues, officials said, adding that it was already taking up a few projects across the globe. As part of the agreement and pilot demonstration, DESMI will be installing the boom barrier for free. It will be taken up for nine months and then based on the project’s outcome, the State government will take a decision. It will take about six weeks for the company to identify the site and install the boom barrier.

HMDA is already taking up different exercises, including zero discharge of sewage into the nala, besides beautification and ensuring clean water flow into Hussain Sagar. The Banjara nala, Picket nala, Balkapur nala and Kukatpally nala are the four major inflow channels into Hussain Sagar.

The removal of floating material and shoreline cleaning has the entire 14 km of shoreline divided into six sectors in order to enhance level of cleaning and to have controlling, monitoring and accountability. Currently, removal of floating material in the middle of the lake is being done through floating trash collectors.

Treatment of inflows into the Hussain Sagar is currently being done in two ways. Under I&D’s (Interception and Diversion Structures), all sewage and effluents coming from four Nalas are stopped by I&D Structures and they are diverted through big sewer lines. There are seven I&Ds constructed at various places on the Nalas. The second method comprises the Sewerage Treatment Plants.

