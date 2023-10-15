Bopanna, Ebden finish runners-up at Shanghai Masters

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden finished runners-up at the Shanghai Masters, going down to seventh seeded Spanish-Argentine duo of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-5 2-6 7-10

By PTI Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden finished runners-up at the Shanghai Masters, going down to seventh seeded Spanish-Argentine duo of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-5 2-6 7-10

Shanghai: Indian doubles ace Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden finished runners-up at the Shanghai Masters, going down to seventh seeded Spanish-Argentine duo of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-5 2-6 7-10 here on Sunday.

The fourth seeds, who had qualified for the coveted season-ending ATP Finals with a victory over Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia in the last-four, took the first set.

But Granollers and Zeballos bounced back strongly, winning 75 per cent of their first serve points to bring it on an even keel in the second set.

Granollers and Zeballos were at their dominant best, winning 83 per cent of their first serve points to win the third set and claim a one-hour, 23-minute triumph.

Bopanna and Ebden, champions in Indian Wells and Doha this season, will make their team debut at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals slated to be held in Turin, Italy in November.

Also Read Hyderabad cricketer Tilak Varma returns home to warm welcome