Hyderabad cricketer Tilak Varma returns home to warm welcome

Tilak, along with his coach Salam Bayash, were felicitated by the Legala Cricket Academy, Lingampally in the presence of academy students, parents and the owners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

In frame (from left), Naveen Reddy, Salam Bayash, Tilak Varma, Narender Reddy, Venkat Raja Goud.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer N Thakur Tilak Varma, who was part of the gold winning Indian cricket team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, returned home to a rousing reception, on Sunday.

Tilak, along with his coach Salam Bayash, were felicitated by the Legala Cricket Academy, Lingampally in the presence of academy students, parents and the owners.

Coach Salam was over the moon for his ward’s performance in the Asian Games and hopes that he will achieve more success with the Indian team. Tilak expressed his gratitude towards coach Bayash, Legala Cricket Academy and everyone who supported him.

The 20-year-old will be leading the Hyderabad team in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.