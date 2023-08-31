| Botafogos Lucas Perri Receives First Brazil Call Up For World Cup Qualifiers

Botafogo’s Lucas Perri receives first Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Rio De Janeiro: Uncapped Botafogo goalkeeper Lucas Perri has been called up to Brazil‘s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

The 25-year-old replaces Athletico Paranaense’s Bento Krepski, who was ruled out of the matches due to a right hamstring tear, reports Xinhua.

Perri, who represented Brazil at youth level, has made 50 first-team appearances across all competitions for Botafogo since joining the Rio de Janeiro club from Sao Paulo last year.

Brazil will play Bolivia in Belen on September 7 and Peru in Lima five days later.

The fixtures will be Brazil’s first outings under Fernando Diniz, who was appointed head coach in July.