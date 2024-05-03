Fire erupts at Hotel in Hyderabad, two injured

By ANI Updated On - 3 May 2024, 10:55 AM

Rangareddy: A fire broke out at a hotel in Mohan Nagar under Chaitanyapuri police station limits, Hyderabad on Friday morning.

Two people, a wife and husband were injured in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital.

20 people were in the hotel when the fire broke out. Police used ladders to rescue people.

According to fire official, LB Nagar Srinaiah, “Today early morning at 3:30 am we received a call about a fire accident in a Sri Venkateshwara Oyo hotel at Mohan Nagar. Twenty people were in the hotel. When we reached the spot, the fire broke out with heavy smoke. We brought the people on the 1st floor through the steps. We saved the people on the second floor by using ladders. A wife and husband are injured in the incident. They were shifted to the hospital.”

The fire has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.