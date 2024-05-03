Leopard trapped at Hyderabad airport; Awaiting relocation decision

The leopard had strayed into the airport lands on Sunday. The surveillance cameras of RGIA captured images of the leopard's movement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 09:52 AM

Hyderabad: The strayed male leopard that entered Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) lands got finally trapped last night in one of the cages set up by the forest department.

The leopard had strayed into the airport lands on Sunday. The surveillance cameras of RGIA captured images of the leopard‘s movement.

Immediately, the forest department was alerted and accordingly the measures were intensified by the officials. In addition to the existing two cages, three more cages were set up by the officials. One goat was put in each cage as a bait for the leopard.

On Thursday late night, the efforts of forest department officials paid off as the leopard got trapped in one of the cages.

“We will first check the leopard’s health condition. A team from Zoo Park will examine its health and extend treatment if required,” Rangareddy DFO Sudhakar Reddy said.Hyderabad news

After ascertaining the leopard’s health condition, the higher officials will discuss as to which place it should be released. It could be either Amrabad or Kawal Tiger Reserves. Higher officials will take a call, he added. Eom