CM Revanth Reddy, Kharge fly to Rae Barelli for Rahul Gandhi’s nomination

The Chief Minister flew to Rae Barelli in a special flight from Begumpet Airport on Friday morning. After participating in Rahul Gandhi's nomination filing programme, he will fly back to Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 10:50 AM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge flew to Rae Barelli to participate in the nomination filing of Rahul Gandhi from the constituency.

The Chief Minister was to release the Congress party’s manifesto for the State in connection with Lok Sabha elections at Gandhi Bhavan. However, his Cabinet colleagues, including Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu would release the manifesto, party sources said.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister would participate in the public meetings at Dharmapuri, Rajanna Siricilla and a road show at Uppal in the city.