Boy killed, 5 injured as lorry rams car in Nirmal

The family was returning Bhainsa from a pilgrimage to Shirdi in Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:39 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

Nirmal: A seven-year-old boy died while five others of a family were injured when a lorry rammed the car in which they were travelling on the outskirts of Bhainsa town on Friday.

Police said Aditya succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital in Nizamabad. Aditya’s mother Kalavathi, family members Sreyank, Rohi, Ramu and car driver Kartheek were injured. Kalavathi’s condition was stated to be critical.

The family hailed from Pipri colony in Bhainsa town and was returning Bhainsa from a pilgrimage to Shirdi in Maharashtra. The accident occurred when they were just five minutes away from home.